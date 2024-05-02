Reports of oil spills along Wexford coast

Traces of oil have washed up on beaches in Wexford, according to reports.

It's believed that oil has washed up on beaches, and possible oil deposits on some wildlife along the Wicklow and Wexford coastline.

Wexford County Council say they are aware of the reports. They are asking members of the public to report any sightings of oil deposits.

In a statement, the council say their environmental staff, along with other relevant agencies are actively monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.