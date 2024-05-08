Over €3.6m worth of cannabis seized in Wexford and Dublin

Two men have been arrested after over €3.6m worth of cannabis was seized in Wexford and Dublin.

It follows two separate intelligence-led operations involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service.

Yesterday (May 7th), two separate consignments of herbal cannabis, with a combined weight of approximately 184kgs, and combined estimated value of €3,680,000, were seized in Wexford and Dublin.

A man in his 60s, was arrested following the seizure of 139kgs of cannabis herb (estimated market value approximately €2,780,000) and is currently being detained at a station in the South East Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Separately, a man in his 50s, was arrested by Gardaí following the seizure of 45kgs of cannabis herb (€900,000) and is currently being detained in a West Dublin Garda Station.

All drugs seized are subject to further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

