Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Dublin News

Two men charged after €3.6m of cannabis seized in Wexford and Dublin

Two men charged after €3.6m of cannabis seized in Wexford and Dublin
An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have charged two men after cannabis worth €3.6 million was seized in Wexford and Dublin on Tuesday.

A man in his 60s was arrested after 139 kilos of cannabis herb, worth €2.7 million, was discovered on Tuesday in Wexford as part of an operation involving gardaí and revenue.

Separately, a man in his 50s was detained after €900,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin.

The man in his 50s is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The man in his 60s is due to appear before Gorey District Court on Thursday morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

'This is just a pure tragedy': Families in mourning as infant boy killed in Clare

 By Beat News
News 2

Man who referred people to buy false insurance policies gets suspended sentence

 By Beat News
News 3

Lowering voting age to 16 ‘worth discussing’, says Foley

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Dublin News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement