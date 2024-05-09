Two men charged after €3.6m of cannabis seized in Wexford and Dublin

Gardaí have charged two men after cannabis worth €3.6 million was seized in Wexford and Dublin on Tuesday.

A man in his 60s was arrested after 139 kilos of cannabis herb, worth €2.7 million, was discovered on Tuesday in Wexford as part of an operation involving gardaí and revenue.

Separately, a man in his 50s was detained after €900,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin.

The man in his 50s is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

The man in his 60s is due to appear before Gorey District Court on Thursday morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

