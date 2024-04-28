U2 star Adam Clayton and wife Mariana announce divorce

U2 bassist Adam Clayton and his wife have announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage.

The Sunday World reports that the Dublin rockstar and his lawyer wife Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho have released a brief statement to say they have "amicably divorced" and are on good terms.

The couple got married at the Dublin registry office in 2013.

They welcomed their only child in July 2017. The news was announced in a personal ad in The Irish Times. It said: “Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba.”

Adam Clayton was once engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell and they appeared on The Late Late Show together in 1994.

He was again engaged to Suzie Smith in 2006.

The musician is also father to a son from a previous relationship.

