Fire at Dublin’s famous Shelbourne Hotel under control

Shelbourne Hotel
A fire at a famous hotel in Dublin has been brought under control.

Staff and guests were evacuated from the Shelbourne Hotel during the incident on Wednesday morning.

Six fire engines including a turntable ladder and emergency tender were called to the incident after emergency services were called to the area shortly after 10.30am.

Hotel staff spoke with guests gathered on the street beside the hotel.

Some of the guests held onto their suitcases as they watched the operation.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the evacuation “helped enormously”.

Gardaí operated traffic diversions in the area.

Marianne and Patrick Brown were among the guests due to be staying in the hotel on Wednesday morning, after flying overnight to Dublin from Dallas.

The couple were not able to check in due to the fire.

Ms Brown said: “It is quite the wake-up after an overnight flight.”

She said the staff had been “great” by checking in with people but she had not been given any indication if she would be able to check in.

“Safety first so I think they’re just waiting for the all clear.

“We think it will take them an hour or so to get sorted once they get the all clear.”

Ms Brown added: “It’s been an interesting start to the day.”

Guests have since been allowed to return to the hotel.

A spokesman said no injuries had been reported.

The five-star hotel is located on St Stephen’s Green near Leinster House and several Government departments.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

By David Young and Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

