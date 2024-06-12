South East service station selling rolls for €2.50

A South East service station is selling rolls for €2.50 for one day only.

Hannon's Centra-Maxol in County Carlow is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday 13th of June.

They're hosting the event to launch the stores new look.

As part of the event, they are selling wraps, rolls and sandwiches from it's deli at mark down prices.

Advertisement ✨️New look store launch day✨️ Tomorrow at Hannon's Centra Maxol Carlow Customer Appreciation Day

All Rolls, wraps and sandwiches

ONLY €2.50 We are getting ready to celebrate!!!

It's not the only deal in the store this week.

Over the coming days, Hannon's Maxol-Centra in County Carlow are also selling two ice creams for €3.

In a post on their social media page, they said they're "thrilled" to host the Customer Appreciate Days.

