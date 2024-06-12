Supermac’s launches new location at Dublin Airport

The Supermac’s franchise has officially expanded with a new location at Dublin Airport.

Jet-setters departing from Terminal 2 can now avail of the household favourite while waiting for their flight.

Passengers can now chose the fast-food chain among 23 of the new and improved food & drink options available at the airport for 2024.

The outlet is located in the Mezzanine area of Terminal 2, Dublin Airport on the landside section of the arrivals hall and contains a Supermac’s, Papa John’s, Supersubs, Moo Parlour and a Bewleys Barista.

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Darragh O’ Brien and Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh officially cut the red ribbon this morning.

The Supermac’s franchise currently has 120 outlets across the country.

Supermac’s managing director, Pat McDonagh, said that the outlet in Dublin Airport was already proving to be a very popular option for customers looking for convenient, quality food.

“Both myself and Una are delighted to be in partnering with Lagardére Retail Travel and the Dublin Airport Authority to open an iconic new outlet here in Dublin Airport.

Advertisement

"The facility looks great and I would like to thank the teams at Lagardére Retail Travel, at Dublin Airport and our own team here at Supermac’s for bringing this to fruition.

"Whether you are on the move for business or leisure this new state-of-the-art facility will provide the variety and quality that our customers are accustomed to.” he said.

Supermac’s growth will continue with the opening of a new service station in Tuamgraney, Co Clare next month which will bring to over 150 the amount of jobs created in the past few weeks.

It will join the Obama Plaza, the Galway Plaza, the N17 Plaza, the Kinnegad Plaza, the Portlaoise Plaza, the Mallow N20 Plaza, the Tipperary Town Plaza, the Charlestown Service Station and the Loughrea Service Station as part of the motor services businesses developed on key national roads.

Advertisement

New & Improved Food & Drink Outlets For Passengers

Among the mouth-watering new brands arriving at Dublin Airport over the coming months will be Supermac's, Papa John’s, Insomnia Coffee and Pret A Manger.

Existing outlets such as Butler's Chocolate Cafe, Burger King and Jump Juice are all set to add to their existing presence in the terminals with enhanced outlets both airside and landside.

Elsewhere, the existing Butler's Coffee shops in both T1 and T2 are set to be made bigger and better.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.