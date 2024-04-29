Gardaí dealing with assault at Kilkenny hospital

A woman has been injured in an assault at a hospital in County Kilkenny.

It happened on the Kilcreene Hospital Campus at around 8.30 this morning.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment at St. Luke's General Hospital.

Gardai in Kilkenny are dealing with the incident that's understood to have taken place shortly before 8:50 am in the outpatients section of the facility in Kilkenny City.

Advertisement

The HSE has issued a statement saying:

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) are working with An Garda Síochána following an incident that took place in Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital this morning. Staff and management are fully cooperating with the Gardai and their investigation.

The campus is also the headquarters for the National Ambulance Service for the county and a number of HSE administrative buildings.

Between the hospital, NAS and administrative buildings scores of people work on the campus.

Advertisement

Gardaí are keeping guard outside the outpatients section of the hospital and no one is being allowed in or out.

All employees on the campus have been informed to stay indoors.

One employee said: “We know very little about what is happening. When I arrived at work around 8 am there were no Gardai here but they arrived around 8:50 am. Everyone in here is saying there is a gun involved.”

The Garda press office has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement

Reporting by Sarah Slater and Jayde Maher

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.