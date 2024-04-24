Kilkenny Hospital among top 5 for most people waiting on trolleys

There are a total of 437 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country on Wednesday morning.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 82 patients on trolleys.

That is followed by 41 at University Hospital Galway, and 38 at Cork University Hospital.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 23 people waiting for bed this morning, while St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny has 22 people on trolleys.

It is a decrease of 91 on the number of people who were waiting for beds on Wednesday last week when 528 people were on trolleys across the country on April 17th.

By Kenneth Fox

