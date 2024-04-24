Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Kilkenny Hospital among top 5 for most people waiting on trolleys

Kilkenny Hospital among top 5 for most people waiting on trolleys
University Hospital Limerick, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

There are a total of 437 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country on Wednesday morning.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 82 patients on trolleys.

That is followed by 41 at University Hospital Galway, and 38 at Cork University Hospital.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 23 people waiting for bed this morning, while St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny has 22 people on trolleys.

Advertisement

It is a decrease of 91 on the number of people who were waiting for beds on Wednesday last week when 528 people were on trolleys across the country on April 17th.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

President Michael D Higgins suffered 'mild stroke' in February

 By Beat News
News 2

Female cyclist (20s) dies following collision with a truck

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Less than 100 people have been deported since start of 2023 – McEntee

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement