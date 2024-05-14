Get Eras tour ready with this friendship bracelet making event

"So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

Whether you're a Swiftie or not, who wouldn't want to join a friendship bracelet pop-up?

Create & Sip Ireland are running three "Bead & Booze" workshops ahead of Taylor Swift's Irish concert dates.

Advertisement

The workshops allow you to "unleash your inner designer and create unique beaded jewellery masterpieces." According to their website, each two hour workshop allows you to create necklaces, bracelets or phone charms.

You will be greeted with a glass of prosecco on arrival and receive expert advice on beading, all while enjoying a live DJ in a friendly, laid back atmosphere. There is also a BYO policy, meaning you can bring your own beverage to sip on while you unleash your inner artiste.

Create & Sip was set up by jewellery designer Ciara and Music Producer Billy. Their mission is to combine art with social interaction, and allow people to access the therapeutic benefits of arts and crafts.

The company are hosting a Bead & Booze event on May 31st and June 7th in Dublin 8, as well as a special Taylor Swift Bead & Booze event on June 21st. These events are over 18s only. For more information and to book, click here.

Advertisement

Want to win tickets to the Eras Tour? Now is your chance, with our Tat for Taylor competition.