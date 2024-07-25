Over 30s early nightclub taking place in a South East venue this weekend

An over 30s inspired early nightclub event is taking place in a South East venue this weekend.

Do you love to dance but hate a 3am bedtime? Well, there is finally a nightclub experience that boasts a reasonable bedtime.

The Crown Bar in the heart of Wexford Town is hosting their Club 30 event on Saturday evening, July 27th.

The 30 and over nightclub craze is thriving with events popping up across Ireland.

An evening clubbing experience where the session wraps up in time to grab some food, get the bus home and put your feet up to watch some telly.

Like other over 30 events which are taking place across the country, the music at The Crown Bar 30 Club will have an earlier start time.

The event organisers say: "No phones, no late nights, just a club full of 30+ loving life like the good old days to reclaim the dancefloor".

Music from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s will kick off at 8pm for an ultimate throwback night with free neon body painting on the night.

The event is strictly over 21s and more information can found be at www.www.crownquarter.com.