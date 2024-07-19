Iconic Wexford disco 'The Hyrdo' returns for one night only

Iconic Wexford disco The Hydro is returning for one night only this summer!

That's right folks, super will be served and slow sets will be played for this one chance to relive your youth in a night of ultimate reminiscing, and for a chance to introduce a new generation to The Hydro's glory days.

Located in Kilmuckridge in County Wexford, the classic nite club has had a few names down through the years.

The Hydro, Sean Ógs Hotel and The Upton Court Hotel as it is now known.

But back in the day The Hydro was one of the hot spots located across the South East for young people to meet, socialise, dance the night away and get your supper served!

This summer for one night only, The Hydro Nite Club Kilmuckridge is back for people to enjoy a nostalgic trip back in time.

All the classics from the 80s, 90s and 00s will be played including slow sets.

This event is a fundraiser for Kilmuckridge Community First Responders who are active within the Kilmuckridge area responding to major medical emergencies.

They're inviting people over the age of 21 from far and wide to The Hydro on Saturday 17th of August to recreate the South East's number-one nite club.

Tickets are limited and are on sale now.

