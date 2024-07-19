Bridgerton Experience launching in the South East

Can't get enough of Bridgerton? Still reeling over season three? A Bridgerton Experience is launching in the South East and is sure to please fans who eagerly await season four.

The globally renowned American historical romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix has become a phenomenon since it's first release on Christmas Day in 2020.

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the series is set during the early 1800s in an alternative London Regency era.

The show follows the highly competitive social season; where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society.

With season four rumored to begin filming in September 2024, there is an in-person experience launching in the South East for fans of the hit TV show.

One of Ireland’s oldest city’s finest Georgian townhouses, ‘The Bishop’s Palace’ and the exquisite and stately 18th Century Mount Congreve Estate, have collaborated to announce ‘The Bridgerton Experience’ in Waterford.

On this special tour, guests can enjoy an actor-led experience through the luxurious surroundings of the Bishop’s Place where they can prepare to be entranced by ornate gilt furniture and architectural features.

Take a tour with the Housekeeper or Butler while the Bishop is away and discover the secrets the house holds.

On the tour they will discover the real world of Bridgerton through the scandalous affairs, tantalising love stories and more that hide beneath the veneer of Georgian perfection.

Learn about misbehaving rakes, scurrilous rumours and murder most foul on this special tour of one of Waterford’s most famous townhouses.

Following the tour, continue the Bridgerton experience by reserving traditional Afternoon Tea in Mount Congreve Gardens. Sit back and enjoy old-world charm in the beautifully restored Tack Room.

Surrounded by gardens, trees, birds and wildlife as afternoon tea is served on three-tier cake stands with crisp white linen, Irish silverware, and fine bone china.

But what to wear? Fans and guests are encouraged to don their finery for their day out in style.

Whether its formal fashion, smart casual or full regency-inspired attire… Bringing your attitude and costumes is encouraged!

If you’re prepared to become a diamond this season then, the Bridgerton Experience is most certainly for you.

