WIN Taylor Swift ERAS TOUR tickets with Tat for Taylor!

We have 2 VIP tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Lyon, France on June 2nd up for grabs… flights, accommodation… we have it all sorted!

How do ya get your hands on ‘em? For yourself? A swiftie friend? Sister? Partner???

Well, You gotta prove how much you want those tickets, by getting a Taylor Swift tattoo which was voted on by you, our listeners!

We’re selecting a qualifier each day… at the end of the week the 5 qualifiers will be put to a vote…the person with the most votes will get the tattoo AND THE TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS!!

On a different show each day, we're asking you WHERE ON YOUR BODY you're willing to get the Taylor tattoo in order to pocket those coveted tickets!

The crazier the better!!

But remember…. You must be able to head to France for the gig over the June bank holiday weekend AND the winner but be available to get the tattoo on Wednesday 22nd May.

Keep it locked to Beat all this week for your chance to qualify.

General Beat 102-103 competition T&C's apply. See here. See below for Tat for Taylor specific T&C's.

The winning tattoo:

Tat for Taylor specific T&C's