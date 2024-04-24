Play Button
Apply HERE for Beat's Radio Diaries!

Apply HERE for Beat's Radio Diaries!
My Beat Diary is a brand new feature on Beat 102-103 and it could be about YOU!

We're looking got ten people aged between 15-25 to take part and produce some content all about your life!

If you think your life is even just a little bit interesting, and you're open to sharing some snippets with us, and our 850,000 followers, then apply below!

Is this for you?

Well, do you love creating and presenting content? You're not scared to learn recording and editing skills? You're up for a bit of craic? Then, YES, this is for you!!

You can apply HERE!

*Deadline for application is Friday May 10th.

This initiative is funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

