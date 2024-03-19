Beat Breakfast's Niall Power presented to a capacity crowd for annual appearance at Radiodays Europe

Beat Breakfast's Niall Power presented to a capacity crowd for his annual appearance at Radiodays Europe 2024.

Not your average St. Patrick's weekend celebrations, presenting to hundreds of fellow industry professionals as they all gathered in one hub from right around the continent to chat all things Radio.

Niall made the trip to one of the biggest Radio events in the world - again - to shed light on some of the world's most exciting and talked about broadcasting promotions.

His annual presentation is a sure conference favourite that brings the thrills of presenting to radio audiences to life.

Top 10 promotions from around the World

Niall outlines what topic he covered to the capacity crowd at Radiodays in Munich on Monday 18th of March.

"My presentation is all about great radio promotions from around the world.

"We’ve always been incredibly passionate about promotions at Beat, and I’ve been part of the team that brought some of the world’s most exciting promotions to the South East, for example, The Fugitive, Two Strangers and a Wedding, Coffin Lock-In and Leap of Faith.

"For my conference presentation this year, I featured fun promotions from Sydney, Cape Town, the Netherlands, the UK, and Germany along with a couple of Irish stations too."

We're sure to see Niall back on the Radiodays Europe stage as it is set to return in 2025 to the city of Athens in Greece.

For more information, check out radiodayseurope.com.