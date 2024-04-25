Beat recruits 10 young people for innovative audio project

Beat 102 103 is recruiting ten young people for a unique and exciting new audio project called ‘My Beat Diary’.

The youth regional radio station is giving young people across the South-East a chance to share their lives on this brand new feature which is part-funded by Comisiún na Meán.

Each of the ten chosen participants will be asked to record moments across their daily lives, from the boring to brilliant, and the mundane to marvellous. The ten chosen content creators will track their typical week in the style of “a day in the life” diary and it will be broadcast on-air and online.

Every week for ten weeks, Beat’s listeners will get to experience a daily deep dive into the chosen participants' seven-day diary that will be broadcast to 158,000 weekly listeners and 850,000 online followers.

Advertisement

Beat Boss Gabrielle Cummins said she is looking forward to finding out more about the day-to-day life of a typical Beat listener. “We have over 850,000 followers to Beat who engage with us in so many ways. “My Beat Diary” will offer a unique opportunity to ten members of our loyal audience who will share interesting aspects of their lives with the wider community on air and online. I’m excited that our listeners will get to hear firsthand, varied content ‘straight from the horse's mouth’ of young people based all over the South East”.

Do you LOVE creating & presenting social media content, aren’t scared to learn recording and editing skills AND you’re up for the craic?

If you are aged between 15 and 25 and think your life is even just a little bit interesting, all you have to do is fill out a simple application form at beat102103.com.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 10th 2024.

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of taking part in this new and exciting feature, simply apply at Beat102103.com.