Bauer Media Audio agrees to acquire Beat 102-103

Today, Bauer Media Audio – Europe’s leading digital commercial audio and radio operator – announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Beat 102-103 – a leading youth music station broadcasting across the South-East of Ireland.

The deal is contingent on customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Beat 102-103 is the most-listened to radio station among the 15-34 age group in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary with 158,000 people tuning in every week.

With the addition of Beat 102-103, Bauer Media will extend its total weekly reach in Ireland to 2.24 million listeners and more than 61 million listeners across 9 countries.

Today FM, Newstalk, Red FM and iRadio have grown their listenership under Bauer ownership, as well as being recognised at the annual IMRO Radio Awards for their successes. GoLoud has grown to become one of Ireland’s leading podcast networks, and Bauer has also invested in audioXi – a digital audio advertising exchange, home to a number of innovative advertising formats and Ireland’s leading national sales house Media Central.

After entering the market in 2021, Bauer Media Audio has fast become a key part of the Irish radio and audio sector, delivering world class content and commercial outcomes for listeners and advertisers.

Commenting, Chris Doyle, interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said:

“We are delighted to have Beat 102-103 join Bauer. This provides advertisers and partners with access to a quality station with an engaged audience in the South East”.

Chair of Beat 102-103 and Group Managing Director of The Irish Times, which is a 75% shareholder of the station, Deirdre Veldon said: “Over the last 20 years, Beat 102-103 has been hugely successful in targeting and attracting listeners amongst the 15-34 age group, becoming the most popular station for that audience in the south east. This success is thanks to the focus, commitment, and creativity of the Beat team. We’re confident that Beat and its staff will have a bright future as a valued part of the dynamic Bauer Media Group.”

Vivian Mohr, President of Audio, Bauer Media Group said:

“Beat 102-103 established itself thanks to the great work they’ve undertaken in the market, producing relevant content that its key demographics enjoy, and offering one of the most powerful advertising mediums in the region. I’m excited to welcome Beat to our family of brands, and look forward to supporting their future long-term growth.”