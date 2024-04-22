Aspiring Broadcasters graduate from Beat's SETU Broadcast course

17 aspiring Broadcasters have graduated from Beat’s Radio and Podcasting course delivered by South East Technological University, and now they set their sights on a future in the industry.

The students recently completed the latest term of the programme developed and delivered by South East Technological University SETU, WLR FM, and Beat 102-103.

The part-time level 6 course helps budding broadcasters get ‘a foot in the door’ of the industry by providing a grounding in several aspects of radio and podcasting production and presentation.

During the course of the twelve-week delivery, students are given an introduction to the operation of a commercial radio station and the day-to-day work of broadcasters within it.

With ‘hands-on’ practical experience to give them a strong foundation to begin a career in broadcasting, graduates gain the confidence and skills to begin working professionally in the world of Radio.

On Thursday April 18th 2024, 17 students completed their twelve-week level 6 course, led by Orla Rapple and Rob O’Connor.

Beat Sunday Grill presenter and lecturer, Orla Rapple noted this year's applicants were eager and enthusiastic.

“It’s always a pleasure to teach on our certificate in radio and podcasting. This year’s candidates were a mix of ages and backgrounds and during the twelve weeks of the course they developed the skills to produce some excellent audio that ranged from drama to specialist music shows, breakfast shows to podcasts. Their enthusiasm was infectious, and they made great use of the equipment and studio time that was made available at our state-of-the-art broadcast centre studios in Waterford.”

Through a mix of lectures and practical sessions, in the classroom and the studio, students learn how to:

Research and prepare scripts and running orders for radio broadcasts

Record and edit audio material for radio broadcasts

Present speech content in a live and recorded radio setting

Apply legal and ethical guidelines relating to broadcast media

Reflect on the role of the radio journalist and presenter within the Irish radio industry

SETU lecturer and former Beat presenter Rob O’Connor explained more about the variety of subjects the students researched for their projects.

“I’m consistently blown away by the creativity and imagination of the students in the projects they produce. This year we had a maternity hospital documentary, a podcast exploring multiple intelligences, a piece on fitness influencers, TWO audio dramas, and lots more besides. The passion and enthusiasm is infectious!”

“The partnership between Beat, WLR, and SETU is what makes this course unique. We’re mixing real-world skills with academic rigour. The students explore concepts underpinning radio and podcasting but put them into practice in state-of-the-art studios. In that way, we get people who not only know how to craft a story but also how to implement their ideas.”

Michael Byrne, CEO of WLR, expressed the importance of being an active role in the development of new talent.

"The Certificate in Radio and Podcasting course is a valuable platform for aspiring broadcasters to gain insight and expertise in our industry. We are proud to have played a role in nurturing the next generation of talent, and we look forward to hearing their programmes and podcasts in the months ahead.”

The course will return next year. To find out more visit www.setu.ie.