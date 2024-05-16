Beat celebrates growing daily radio audience in latest JNLR report

Beat 102 103 is celebrating the continued growth of daily radio listeners in Ireland as revealed in the latest JNLR report.

The JNLR/Ipsos audience figures released today (May 16th) show that the Irish daily radio audience is at almost 3.4 million listeners.

That is a considerable growth by 110,000 listeners in a twelve month period.

The latest data from April 2023 to March 2024 shows that radio enjoys huge listenership with 91% of Irish adults and 87% of 15–34 year olds listening to radio every week while 66% of Gen Z’s listen to radio every weekday.

Advertisement

Radio in Ireland enjoys a huge audience in the 15 to 34-year olds with 70% of this age group listening every weekday, an uplift of 32,000 listeners.

Gen Z’s (15 to 29 year olds) also love their radio with 66% of them listening to radio every weekday.

Beat 102 103 is playing its part in connecting listeners all across the South East.

The JNLR report shows Beat 102 103 continues to be the most listened to radio station daily in the South East region with 97,000 people tuning in everyday & Beat continues to dominate the 15-34 market in the region.

Advertisement

Speaking following the release of the figures, Beat’s CEO & Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins, says “Beat has spent considerable time and resources, connecting with our target audience, not just on air but online too where we have over 850,000 followers. With the introduction of the Beat Beast Outside Broadcast Unit, we are directly connecting with 15-34 year olds face to face too. I’m confident all these varied touch points and increased visibility on the street with The Beast, will further boost the brand’s awareness and engagement with the target demographic.”

The new figures also show that 6% of all radio listening is now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device is at 3%.

For the younger 15 to 34 age cohort, there has been an increase in listening through connected devices with 8% of their listening occurring through a smart speaker and 9% through a mobile device.

CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, Ciaran Cunningham, says the results from the latest JNLR/Ipsos report proves that radio is a central part of people's lives in Ireland.

Advertisement

“It is clear that radio listening is booming in Ireland and today’s figures are a great reminder that Irish radio is a central part of people’s lives, with brilliant content being consumed by millions of listeners every single day. All parts of the Irish population, from young to old are listening to radio in huge numbers because it is a key part of Irish daily life."