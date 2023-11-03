Seán Power steps away from Waterford Camogie role

After just one season at the helm, Seán Power has decided to leave his position as Waterford Camogie manager.

It comes just three months after he led the Déise to their first All-Ireland Final since 1945.

The news was announced last night online and the club shared the news on their social media.

Sean Power, the man who led Waterford to a first All-Ireland senior camogie final since 1945, this season, has stepped down as Déise boss.

Although they were well beaten on the day by a strong Cork side, it was no doubt a great year for Power and the team.

They regained their place in Division 1 of the League and had a monumental win over Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed as nine Waterford players have been nominated for All-Stars this weekend.

The influential Beth Carton is also a front-runner for the Player of the Year Award.

With Power's resignation, this means both teams from the All Ireland Senior Camogie Final have lost their respective managers from that day in Croke Park. Just weeks after the final, Cork's Matthew Twomey called time on his tenure as Cork boss.

Instant Impact

Power had taken over the role from Derek Lyons in November 2022 but has stated he is leaving due to family reasons.

It comes as a surprise to the Déise but there is no doubt the county can be grateful for the progress made under Power.

He will be happy to have broken into the All-Ireland final mix as only Cork, Kilkenny and Galway had competed in the season's biggest game since Wexford completed their three in a row way back in 2012.

Seán Power and his team have brought Waterford back to the Camogie top table.

The question now will be can the next manager keep them in that seat?

