Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Wales to host Finland in Euro 2024 semi-final play-off as draw completed

Wales to host Finland in Euro 2024 semi-final play-off as draw completed
Wales are one of 12 countries in the Euro 2024 play-offs, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wales have been drawn to host Finland in the semi-finals of the qualification play-offs for Euro 2024.

The match will take place on Thursday, March 21st at Cardiff City Stadium.

Should Rob Page’s men win that single-leg tie, they would then host either Poland or Estonia five days later at the same venue to play for a spot at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finland finished third in Northern Ireland’s qualifying group – four points behind both Denmark and Slovenia – after winning six of their 10 fixtures.

They sit 62nd in the Fifa rankings, 34 places below Wales, and are aiming to qualify for the European Championship finals for only the second time following their debut at Euro 2020.

Wales are seeking to secure a third successive appearance at the finals of the competition and reach a fourth major tournament out of the last five after last year ending their 64-year wait to play at the World Cup.

Advertisement

They finished third in Group D of qualifying, behind pool winners Turkey and second-placed Croatia.

Just three of the 24 places at Euro 2024 remain up for grabs, with Wales attempting to navigate Path A of the play-offs.

In Path B, Israel face a semi-final against Iceland following Thursday’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will host Ukraine.

Georgia take on fellow potential tournament debutants Luxembourg in Path C, while Kazakhstan travel to 2004 European champions Greece in the other semi-final of that route.

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Beloved X-mas movie is returning to the cinemas to celebrate 20th anniversary

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Editor's Pick 2

Updated! Three School children reportedly stabbed on Parnell Square

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Tipperary author's acclaimed work nominated for Irish Book of the Year award

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement