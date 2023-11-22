Play Button
Watch: James McClean given emotional farewell in last game for Ireland

Watch: James McClean given emotional farewell in last game for Ireland
James McClean in action for the Republic of Ireland, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Republic of Ireland ended year in underwhelming fashion as the Boys in Green drew 1-1 with New Zealand at the Aviva stadium.

The match looks to be Stephen Kenny final in charge of Ireland and was the final game for Irish legend James McClean who called time on his international career.

New Zealand are ranked 103rd in the FIFA world rankings and gave the Irish team a good game on Tuesday night.

James McClean was withdrawn midway through the second half to ensure a standing ovation for the Derryman.

Adam Idah gave the team a lead in the 28th minute but Mattew Garbett drew New Zealand level in the 59th minute.

After the game McClean was given a clean send off his international career drew to a close.

The Derryman had 103 caps, scored 11 goals and appeared in two major tournaments for Ireland.

Meanwhile, coach Stephen Kenny has admitted that the game might was well his last match.

The manager was reported as being emotional in the dressing room after the game and described his job as his dream role.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

