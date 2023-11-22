Watch: James McClean given emotional farewell in last game for Ireland

Republic of Ireland ended year in underwhelming fashion as the Boys in Green drew 1-1 with New Zealand at the Aviva stadium.

The match looks to be Stephen Kenny final in charge of Ireland and was the final game for Irish legend James McClean who called time on his international career.

New Zealand are ranked 103rd in the FIFA world rankings and gave the Irish team a good game on Tuesday night.

James McClean was withdrawn midway through the second half to ensure a standing ovation for the Derryman.

Adam Idah gave the team a lead in the 28th minute but Mattew Garbett drew New Zealand level in the 59th minute.

After the game McClean was given a clean send off his international career drew to a close.

Beautiful moment as James McClean receives a guard of honour before heading down the Aviva tunnel for the last time as an Ireland player. 🎥 @GarNob pic.twitter.com/P7d4k1bknB — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 21, 2023

The Derryman had 103 caps, scored 11 goals and appeared in two major tournaments for Ireland.

James McClean says farewell to the Irish fans after 103 caps 🇮🇪 #IRLNZL #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pEE9mY01Va — Not A Pundit Podcast (@notapunditpod_) November 21, 2023

Meanwhile, coach Stephen Kenny has admitted that the game might was well his last match.

The manager was reported as being emotional in the dressing room after the game and described his job as his dream role.

