Sport

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36
WWE wrestling
Beat News
Beat News
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36, officials announced.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died “unexpectedly”, according to an article on the WWE website. No cause of death was mentioned.

WWE said: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday August 24 at age 36.”

The wrestling body sent “its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans”.

Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as The Fiend. His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation,” WWE said.

Wyatt was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda.

Wyatt’s grandfather Robert Deroy Windham (Blackjack Mulligan), father, and two of his uncles (Barry and Kendall Windham) all wrestled with WWE.

His grandfather also played American football at college level with UTEP and saw preseason action for the New York Jets.

Wyatt redshirted on the Troy football team in 2007.

By AP Reporters

