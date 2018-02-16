Creeping is about to get a whole lot harder with this new Instagram feature…

Instagram is currently testing a feature that identifies users who take screenshots of public Instagram Stories.

Instagram already identifies users that take a screenshot of a photo or video that’s sent as a direct message.

This new feature — the latest to be lifted from Snapchat — hasn’t been turned on for all users in order for Instagram to first gauge response.

Instagram has acknowledged it was testing the feature.

Some users guilty of screenshotting stories have already received pop-up warnings from the app that states rather ominously, “Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see it.”

The Stories feature tells you who has watched your story when you tap on the “seen by” area in the bottom left corner. With this new feature, a circle shutter icon will display next to the name of the account that has screen grabbed your content

