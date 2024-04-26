Child benefit payments for students who turned 18 to start from May

Child benefit payments will be paid from May for full-time students who have turned 18.

The extended payments, announced in Budget 2024, will be made until the student’s 19th birthday.

Where the child has a disability, there is no requirement to be in full-time education and the payment can continue until their 19th birthday.

The Government estimates that 60,000 children will benefit from the changes annually.

The payments were due to begin from September but were brought forward.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humprheys told the Dáil this week that the additional estimated cost of bringing forward the commencement date to May is €21.6 million.

It brings the total estimated cost of the new payments to €43.2 million in 2024.

Ms Humphreys said that children are starting school a little older. “That means that a lot of young people are in full-time secondary education at the age of 18. That is why I was very keen to make this change to allow parents to receive child benefit until their children reach the age of 19. I am glad to have been in a position to bring it forward to 1st May.”

Asked if parents of children who have reached the age of 18 and are still in full-time education have to go through any verification process, the Minister advised parents in these circumstances to contact the Department of Social Protection and reapply.

“It is just a matter of confirming they are in full-time education and putting in the application. They will continue to get the payment until they reach the age of 19.”

