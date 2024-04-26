Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

UK's Rwanda policy driving asylum seekers to Ireland, says Martin

UK's Rwanda policy driving asylum seekers to Ireland, says Martin
Micheal Martin, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The threat of deportation to Rwanda is causing migrants to head for Ireland instead of staying in the UK, Tánaiste Micheál Martin told a British newspaper on Friday.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak's flagship programme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda if they arrive in the UK illegally was approved by the UK parliament earlier this week and the UK government wants the first flights to take off in 10 to 12 weeks.

However, Mr Martin told The Daily Telegraph that the policy was already affecting Ireland because people were "fearful" of staying in the UK.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste said asylum seekers were seeking "to get sanctuary here and within the European Union as opposed to the potential of being deported to Rwanda".

Earlier this week, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee told the Oireachtas Justice Committee she estimates that more than 80 per cent of people applying for asylum in the State are coming from the UK via the border with Northern Ireland.

-Reuters

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Child benefit payments for students who turned 18 to start from May

 By Beat News
News 2

Hospitals not meeting safe staffing levels due to recruitment freeze

 By Beat News
Carlow News 3

Man killed in Carlow motorcycle collision named locally

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement