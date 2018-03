Beat at Work presents The Noughties 6 in the Mix!

Ah, the noughties. A brand new century. Brand new ideas, changing pop culture and the dawn of a decade of new music.

Whether you’re a Black Eyed Peas superfan or a champion of some throwback David Guetta, this is for you!

Every day on Beat at Work, we travel back to the noughties with our brand new 6 in the mix.

Join Dave Cronin from 2pm for your audible afternoon energy shot – The Noughties 6 in the Mix!

Only on Beat.

Share it:













Don't Miss