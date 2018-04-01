An Post to release new Musical Mail Service

01 April 2018

Ireland’s Postmen and women are hitting a high note with a new Musical Mail service.

From today, you can have letters, cards or parcels delivered with a song performed live on the doorstep.

You can choose your song from the An Post website and print off a code to attach to your mail, to ensure your musical delivery.

An Post spokeswoman April Furst says there’s great excitement about the new service – but terms and conditions apply.

The list of available songs include Whitesnake and ‘Fool for your Lovin’ / ‘Fool on the Hill’ by the Beatles and ‘Is this a joke?’ from The Day that’s In It.

(Happy April Fool’s Day! Love, The Beat News Team x)

