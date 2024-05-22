Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Kilkenny man among those injured on Singapore flight

Kilkenny man among those injured on Singapore flight
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Kilkenny couple were among those caught in the severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight over Myanmar, where one person died, and 20 others are being treated for severe injuries.

According to The Irish Times, the Kilkenny couple were taken to a Bangkok hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Thailand.

The aircraft encountered turbulence while travelling through an air pocket. The man, reportedly in his 20s, was thrown into a panel directly above him.

It's understood the man was given the all-clear after he was checked over by medics in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Francis Ford Coppola pays tribute to ‘friend and collaborator’ Fred Roos

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Cork City's Eva Mangan named in WNT squad ahead of EURO 2025 clash with Sweden

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 3

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of 2003 sexual assault

 By Beat News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement