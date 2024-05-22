Kilkenny man among those injured on Singapore flight

A Kilkenny couple were among those caught in the severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight over Myanmar, where one person died, and 20 others are being treated for severe injuries.

According to The Irish Times, the Kilkenny couple were taken to a Bangkok hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Thailand.

The aircraft encountered turbulence while travelling through an air pocket. The man, reportedly in his 20s, was thrown into a panel directly above him.

It's understood the man was given the all-clear after he was checked over by medics in Bangkok.

