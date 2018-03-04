Emergency services attending scene of Waterford explosion

04 March 2018

Emergency services and Gardaí are at the scene of a reported explosion in Waterford city this evening.

The explosion occurred in the Ballytruckle area of the city at around 8.30pm.

It’s believed there was one man in the house at the time. He has been taken to University Hospital Waterford.

A number of Fire Brigade units are at the scene and an investigation has been launched.

Early reports are suggesting a gas explosion.

An eye witness told Beat News that the roof is no longer on the house where the explosion occurred.

There are road closures in place in the area.

Share it:













Don't Miss