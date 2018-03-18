Orange Snow-Ice warning extended until 6 PM

18 March 2018

Met Eireann has extended its orange snow-ice warning until 6 o’clock this evening.

The counties affected are Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth Wicklow and Meath.

A yellow snow-ice alert remains in place for the rest of the country until 9 AM tomorrow.

