Orange Snow-Ice warning extended until 6 PM

18 March 2018

Met Eireann has extended its orange snow-ice warning until 6 o’clock this evening.

The counties affected are Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth Wicklow and Meath.

A yellow snow-ice alert remains in place for the rest of the country until 9 AM tomorrow.

Radar from the past 2 hours showing snow persistent through much of Leinster and eastern Munster.

Latest warning details here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/wZ9tVjPcS3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

