Ireland could make billions from green jet-fuel, according to the Irish Independent.

Ireland could make €2.5bn per year from producing sustainable aviation fuel by the year 2050. The sector would support upwards of 1,000 jobs. A new feasibility test, backed by Avolon, Boeing and Orix Aviation, suggests the production of enough fuel to meet the demands of the industry. It would manufacture up to 80,000 tonnes of SAF, per year.

SAF can be made from vegetable oil and animal fats, but also through the combination of hydrogen and carbon dioxide. These have net-zero emissions. This could earn Ireland billions in revenue for jet fuel.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment launched. The best hope for this huge boost to the Irish economy is through the creation of synthetic fuel, through the combination of carbon dioxide and green hydrogen. Off-shore wind turbines could create this electrolysis.

Advertisement

At present, the aviation sector accounts for about 2.3% of the global greenhouse emissions. The aviation industry could create 65% of the contribution towards the goal of Net-Zero by 2050.

"Ireland has an opportunity to combine its renewable resources, skilled workforce, and the right policy environment to create a thriving Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry,” said Philippe Lacamp, the chief executive of SkyNRG, the conductor of the study.

For all the lastest, check out Beat102103.com.