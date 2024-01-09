Play Button
2023 confirmed as world's hottest year ever by EU scientists

Ayomide Akinshilo
Scientists at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) have claimed that 2023 is the world's hottest year on record.

It was also claimed last year was also most likely the warmest in the last 100,000 years.

C3S believes that the weather condition is caused by human activities and boosted by the natural El Niño weather event.

Since June 2023, the temperature for each month has been the hottest on record.

Sea surface temperatures were also the warmest on record, the BBC reports.

“This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise ... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years,” C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

The findings confirmed that 2023 was the warmest since records began going back to 1850.

Buontempo also added that the weather was the warmest pre-1850 if checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers.

On average, in 2023 the planet was 1.48 degrees Celsius warmer than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

2023 also saw record lows in Antarctic sea ice extent. Both the daily & monthly extents reached an all-time low in February 2023.

