2023 confirmed as world's hottest year ever by EU scientists

Scientists at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) have claimed that 2023 is the world's hottest year on record.

It was also claimed last year was also most likely the warmest in the last 100,000 years.

C3S believes that the weather condition is caused by human activities and boosted by the natural El Niño weather event.

Since June 2023, the temperature for each month has been the hottest on record.

Advertisement

Sea surface temperatures were also the warmest on record, the BBC reports.

🌍🌡️2023 is confirmed as the warmest calendar year on record, with a global average temperature of 14.98°C, 0.60°C above the 1991-2020 level, overtaking 2016, the previous warmest year. Learn more in the #C3S Global Climate Highlights report 👉 https://t.co/i7ZDNIrPvj pic.twitter.com/rwSzdfpclP — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

“This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise ... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years,” C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

The findings confirmed that 2023 was the warmest since records began going back to 1850.

Buontempo also added that the weather was the warmest pre-1850 if checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers.

Advertisement

On average, in 2023 the planet was 1.48 degrees Celsius warmer than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

2023 also saw record lows in Antarctic sea ice extent. Both the daily & monthly extents reached an all-time low in February 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.