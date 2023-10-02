Apply here: TY work experience programme at Beat!

How does work experience at Beat sound? – Pretty good I think!!

As there’s so many students crying out for a placement at the radio station, we’re offering TEN Transition Year students the opportunity to take part in TY Media week this November.

During this epic week, you'll dive deep into technical skills and work on creating content that'll be featured on Beat's platforms, on-air and online.

If you're in TY and would like to apply tap on the link right here !

Deadline for applications is 5pm October 13th.