FEEL GOOD FRIDAY WINNER!

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY WINNER!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
This morning, we brought back Feel Good Friday and surprised one very special listener.

Nadine McGrath from Lemybrien, Co. Waterford was surprised by Beat Breakfast's Niall and Sho, on her door step live on air!

Nadine was nominated by her best friend, Jessica.

Have a listen to what Jessica had to say about Nadine, and all she does for her family, below.

We have treated Nadine and her family to a break away at the Newpark hotel in Kilkenny. During their stay, Nadine and Jessica will be relaxing in the spa, while her dad, Patrick, and two young sisters, Aoibhe and Robyn, experience Jurassic Bounce!

Nadine was also gifted a pamper hamper from Mulligan's Pharmacy, passes for Waterford on Ice, €100 Applegreen voucher, a delicious hamper from The Chocolate garden of Ireland, along with passes for their chocolate mould making class, and finally, tickets to see her favourite band, The Tumbling Paddies over the Christmas period!

 

