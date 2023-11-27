Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Beat

The Wedding Day Early Bird stand discount!

The Wedding Day Early Bird stand discount!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Are you a wedding photographer, cake maker, band, florist, or a small business providing wedding services? If the answer is YES, then, you're going to want to advertise at The Wedding Day 2024!

Taking place in The Hub, Kilkenny, on March 3rd, The Wedding Day is the biggest expo of it's kind in South East. Showcasing local suppliers and businesses, it's the perfect event to engage with couples as they plan their big day!

Get 10% off if you reserve your stand before December 10th.

Please email [email protected] for all the information NOW!

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Garnacho has potential to do amazing things – Erik ten Hag

 By Beat News
News 2

Booker Prize: Paul Lynch wins for novel about Ireland descending into chaos

 By Beat News
News 3

Rescued hostage Emily Hand’s father speaks on ordeal

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Beat
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement