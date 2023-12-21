This is what you should expect on Beat for the festive period

What a year it has been!

Beat has continued its relentless pursuit of championing Irish music while also supporting local causes in the South East.

However, we have come to that time of the year to have some fun as we celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Throughout Christmas and New Year, Beat 102-103 will be here with you cranking up the festive tunes.

Advertisement

Like we will be doing, don your party hats and lets have some fun.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come:

On Friday 22nd December, Niall and Sho will have a very special Beat Breakfast filled with festive fun. The show will see the grand finale of Beat’s Holiday Haul competition when one lucky listener will walk away with all 12 prizes worth €1500. Niall & Sho will be making that winning call and the Beat Fleet will be on the winner’s doorstep to deliver the presents that morning!

On Christmas Eve (Dec 24th), Orla Rapple will have a festive Sunday Grill from 10am. She’ll be giving you the gift of resilience over the Christmas period with the help of Fiona Brennan aka the Positive Habit.

Advertisement

The Beat Breakfast Crew is here on Christmas Day with a special show from 7am. Open your presents with Niall & Sho and enjoy the best Christmas tunes to start your day!

2023 has been quite the year for news, sport and entertainment and just because it is the end of the year, it does not mean we will leave you hanging.

Join the Beat News team every day at 7.30am and 1pm from December 26th to 30th as they look back at the big moments that got us talking this year.

On St. Stephen’s Day (Dec 26th), Megan O’Regan Byrne will be bringing the party to your house with four hours of Beat Anthems from 8pm.

Advertisement

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31st) sees a very special Sunday Grill looking back on 2023. From solo travel to the best chipper in Ireland, Orla brings you some of her favourite conversations of the year.

Niall Power is back on New Year’s Eve with a special edition of Beat Anthems from 8pm to welcome you into 2024.

On New Year’s Day (Jan 1st), we’ll look back on the biggest and most played songs of 2023. Lydia Des Dolles has the Top 50 of the year from 12 noon.

Later that day at 8pm, Ava Somers is here to review the year in Irish music. She’ll be looking at the biggest Irish singles and albums of the year in an Irishbeats special.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.