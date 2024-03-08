What Mother's Day means to our Presenter Mums at Beat

Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world and this weekend it's our turn.

In Ireland, the day is marked on a Sunday in Spring, encouraging families to get together for a meal or a simple cuppa tea with Mammy to show their love and appreciation.

In recent days, talk has turned to celebrating your Mother every day, not just one day of the year. Or should it even be celebrated?

Well, here at Beat, we think the bigger the better!

To mark Mother's Day in Ireland this year, I sat down with three Beat presenters to find out what comes to mind for each of them in the lead up to the big occasion on Sunday, March 10th.

Shonagh Lyons

Beat Breakfast Presenter Shonagh Lyons is no stranger to early nights and earlier mornings when she wakes up the region Monday to Friday alongside co-host Niall Power.

She looks back fondly at Mother’s Day celebrations growing up as it was a big day in her house for all the family.

"I remember as a child hiding my mum's card and present in my room the night before the big day! My brother Davy and I used to love the fact that we got to surprise her. Then we'd make a dodgy slice of toast and a not-so-perfect cup of tea and she was always very grateful even though I am sure it was terrible! My Dad is always so sweet and to this day he still gets her a card too. My Mum is a real lady and my biggest supporter. She deserves to be treated like a queen.

"I think it's lovely to acknowledge the day but I also know how hard it can be for lots of people so it's good to be sensitive to that as well.<

"As a mum now, I get so much joy from Eve just writing me a little note or card from school and on Mother's Day it is special. I like the lie in that I get!

"Being Eve's mum is my greatest achievement without a doubt. She makes me smile every day and I look forward to pretending to love the milky tea she brings me on Sunday morning in bed!"

Orla Rapple

Presenter and Producer Orla Rapple is best known for her flagship weekend breakfast show The Sunday Grill. Orla a mother to young Hannah and she says she tries not to get too caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all.

"I usually spend the run-up to Mother’s Day not thinking about Mother’s Day. It’s only a few days before I realise it's happening. Days like this don’t have an impact on me. I consider them the same as Valentines - a bit of faff!

"Now, saying that I’d probably be really annoyed if I was forgotten on Mother’s Day. I like a homemade card and maybe some chocolates, perhaps a nice brunch out! Just to spend some time with my family.

"My mother died suddenly in March three years ago so she always comes to mind now on Mother’s Day. She liked a nice card with a meaningful poem or message, so when I see the cards I think of her.

"I can understand how people get joy out of being celebrated on particularly named days and it can be lovely to be made to feel so special. I’d rather be surprised on another day rather than a day that has so much emphasis placed on it (but just don’t forget my homemade card and chocolates on Mother’s Day!)."

Jayde Maher

Best known as the weekday afternoon News broadcaster on Beat 102 103, Journalist Jayde Maher is expecting her first child this year.

With just a few weeks to go until her due date, I sat down with Jayde to find out what Mother's Day means to her now that she's awaiting their arrival.

"Mother’s Day is a special day to me every year as my mother was just fantastic growing up. She and my Nanny were my two main pillars of support throughout my whole life so I love getting the opportunity to spoil my mam on this day every year.

"I agree mothers should be celebrated every day, but having one specific day dedicated to it allows us to show that much-needed love and respect to our mothers that can often be overlooked or dismissed.

"In terms of this being my first Mother’s Day, I am unsure how to feel! I think it is a very exciting time for sure but because my baby is not physically here yet, I am unsure if I qualify for the celebrations. I definitely feel the love, care, and protection for my baby that mothers across the globe feel and so I do feel like a mam, but I’m not sure if this year will be my first celebratory Mother’s Day even though technically, I do believe I am a mother at this moment. I'm secretly hoping for a small acknowledgement but won't be too disappointed if it doesn't happen!

"When I wake up on Mother’s Day, the first thought that comes to mind is “breakfast in bed for mam.” I’m the oldest of four children and so I have always taken on the role of Mother’s Day Coordinator.

"Every year we bring our mam a cup of coffee and some toast in bed. We then hop in with her and give her whatever gifts we have gotten - generally her favourite chocolates and some daffodils, which are her favourite flowers - make an annual appearance."

By Joleen Murphy