6 Incredible Irish Women You Should Know

Today, The Shona Project launched #ShineforShona. As part of this we are highlighting 6 Incredible Irish Women that you should know about. Shine for Shona is an initiative to honour Shona's birthday, particularly the first birthday since her passing. Tammy launched Shona, A survival kit for girls non-profit in 2016 and since then the project has helped thousands of girls become more confident empowered and aware. Through engaging school workshops, the Shine Festival and online insightful posts.

“I have lost the sister I thought I would share my life with. By naming this organisation “The Shona Project” I feel like she is, in spite of her illness, creating an impact on the world, and people will know who she was. The Shona Project is her legacy, and we will continue to do this important work in her name.” -Tammy Darcy, Founder, The Shona Project

To support and celebrate the work they have done to date we encourage others to get involved in #ShineForShona. To take part share a photo of a woman who inspires you, tag The Shona Project and two friends, and share the donation link.

As part of our commitment to the project, we have compiled a list of six remarkable women who inspire the Beat team.

Vicky Phelan

At this point, you must all be aware of the Kilkenny activist and writer's legacy. After receiving an incorrect smear test result, Vicky Phelan was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. She devoted the last years of her life to campaigning for healthcare reform in Ireland. Phelan never set out to be an activist, but once she began her courage and resilience shone through. Phelan died on 14 November 2022, at the age of 48.

Rachael Blackmore

Advertisement

Rachael Blackmore is a jockey Tipperary native, best known for her outstanding achievements in the world of sport. Most notably, she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National. In April 2021 she won the Aintree Grand National, on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times.

Yasmine Byrne ( Jazzy)

Jazzy is a favourite artist here at Beat. Yasmine's feel-good soul-pop can be heard regularly on our playlists. She is a testament to hard work paying off.

‘I went from working in a bakery in Tesco to a number-one song’ - Jazzy Irish examiner/ 2023

Through her perseverance, she became the first Irish female solo artist to top the charts in 14 years. You might know her best for her song Make Me Feel Good with Belters Only.

Sinéad Burke

Advertisement

Sinéad Burke is an inspiring disability activist, writer and academic. She champions inclusive design and looks amazing while doing it. At 16 she ran a fashion blog, sick of limited clothing choices as a little person, she often felt excluded from the fashion world due to her disability. In 2023, Sinead was on the cover of British Vogue along with other disability activists, entitled "Reframing Fashion: Dynamic, Daring, & Disabled."

Dr. Lydia Foy

Lydia Foy is an LGBT+ rights trailblazer. Famous for being the first person in Ireland granted a gender recognition certificate. (a certificate that allows you to change your gender on legal documents). Following a 20-year battle and three court cases to have her correct gender on her birth certificate. In 2015 Foy received a European Citizen's Prize from the European Parliament for her activism.

E mma Dabiri

Best known for her book 'Don't Touch My Hair' Emma is a strong voice in academia, journalism and activism in Ireland. 'Don't Touch My Hair' chronicles the history of black hair as a lens to understand the world around us. She is open about her personal experiences and passionate about dismantling harmful beauty standards for women.

Shine For Shona

To support The Shona Project in their amazing work please consider donating here. Find out more at Shona.ie