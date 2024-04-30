Over 11,000 patients without beds in Irish hospitals in April

More than 11,070 patients had to wait on trolleys in Irish hospitals in April, according to figures from the Irish Midwives and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

That is a 9 per cent increase on this time last year, with University Hospital Limerick recording the highest number of patients on trolleys at 1,971.

Galway University Hospital had 1,208 patients waiting for a bed, with Cork University Hospital recording 1,096 patients without a bed.

Speaking on April's figures, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:“The fact that we are seeing this level of overcrowding in April is clear that the HSE have not learned any lessons when it comes to reducing the number of patients on trolleys.

“The number of patients admitted without a bed only went below 400 on any given day on one occasion, and over 600 patients were on trolleys on five occasions for the month. By any standard this is unacceptable but to see this type of overcrowding during a month when it is traditionally quieter is a clear indicator that the HSE’s current plans are not working.

“Our members are reporting that the challenges associated with overcrowding are being worsened by the HSE’s recruitment moratorium which is making it impossible to staff any ward safely or to expand nursing services into the community to develop the much needed services as set out in Sláintecare.”

Figures for Tuesday show there are currently 516 patients on trolleys, with 123 of those in University Hospital Limerick.

Reporting by Michael Bolton

