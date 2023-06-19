Arctic Monkeys cancel Irish gig

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their upcoming Irish tour date.

The English rock band was due to play Marlay Park in Dublin this Tuesday, June 19th.

In a statement shared to social media, the band announced frontman Alex Turner has "acute laryngitis", and following medical advice will not be performing in Dublin tomorrow night.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause all their Irish fans." Advertisement pic.twitter.com/L7Oh9Iz8MT — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) June 19, 2023

The band was due to take to Marlay Park as part of their UK and Ireland tour. Last year, they headlined the main stage at Electric Picnic.

The cancellation of their Irish date comes just days before a massive performance for the Brit Award winners.

Arctic Monkey's next concert is a headline event at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, however, there's no word on whether the band will make it to the Pyramid stage this Friday night.

In a statement, concert promoters MCD said: "Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

