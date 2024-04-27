Bomb threat to Helen McEntee's home marks 'new low in politics', TD says

A Labour TD has said a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Helen McEntee's family from their home is "a new low in politics".

A major investigation is under way after threats to the Minister for Justice's home were made in two late-night phone calls during the week.

The Irish Daily Mail reported that the threat forced the evacuation of the Minister's husband and young family.

Ms McEntee was not at home when the threats were made.

It is understood that gardaí regarded the alert with the "utmost seriousness".

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said there was a worrying increase in the level of anger against politicians, fuelled largely by the "immigration debate".

Speaking to Newstalk radio, he said there was an "unprecedented level of anger" on the election campaign trail this year.

"I'm standing in the European elections at the moment, and what I'm coming across is an unprecedented level of anger, violent language, abuse, which is making a lot of political parties find it difficult to find candidates."

The threats come after a man was found guilty last month of phoning in a bomb hoax to the house of Ms McEntee.

Michael Murray (52), formerly of Seafield Road, Killiney, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to one count of knowingly making a false report giving rise to an apprehension for the safety of someone else while he was imprisoned in the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise on March 7th, 2021.

The eight-day trial heard that an anonymous caller phoned the Samaritans claiming to be from the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) and said explosives had been planted at the home of Ms McEntee.

