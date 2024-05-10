Waterford squad announced for Tailteann Cup clash against Leitrim

Paul Sharkey has named his starting 15 and bench to face Leitrim in the opening game of the Tailteann Cup on Saturday, 11 May.
The match will get underway at 6 pm at the Seán O'Heslin, Ballinamore.
The starting 15 and bench are as follows:
|1 (GK)
|Paudie Hunt
|Rathgormack
|2
|Ross Browne
|Colligan
|3
|Caoimhin Walsh
|Kilrossanty
|4
|Liam Fennell
|Stradbally
|5
|Robbie McGrath
|Ballinameela
|6
|Billy O'Keeffe
|Gaultier
|7
|Dermot Ryan
|Nire
|8
|Michael Curry
|Rathgormack
|9 (C)
|Jason Curry
|Rathgormack
|10
|James Walsh
|Modeligo
|11
|Donie Fitzgerald
|Kilrossanty
|12
|James Power
|Rathgormack
|13
|Stephen Curry
|Rathgormack
|14
|Tom O'Connell
|Brickey Rangers
|15
|Sean Whelan Barrett
|Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
|
16
|Aaron Beresford
|Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
|17
|Alan Dunwoody
|Kilrossanty
|18
|Billy Hynes
|Shamrocks
|19
|Conor Ó Cuirrín
|An Rinn
|20
|Michael O'Brien
|Stradbally
|21
|Tommy Martin
|Gaultier
|22
|Niall McSweeney
|Gaultier
|23
|Jason Sheehan
|Sliabhgcua/St Marys
|24
|Joe Booth
|Colligan
|25
|Mark Cummins
|Brickey Rangers
|26
|Tholm Guiry
|Nire
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
Advertisement