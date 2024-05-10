Waterford squad announced for Tailteann Cup clash against Leitrim

Paul Sharkey has named his starting 15 and bench to face Leitrim in the opening game of the Tailteann Cup on Saturday, 11 May.

The match will get underway at 6 pm at the Seán O'Heslin, Ballinamore.

The starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Paudie Hunt Rathgormack 2 Ross Browne Colligan 3 Caoimhin Walsh Kilrossanty 4 Liam Fennell Stradbally 5 Robbie McGrath Ballinameela 6 Billy O'Keeffe Gaultier 7 Dermot Ryan Nire 8 Michael Curry Rathgormack 9 (C) Jason Curry Rathgormack 10 James Walsh Modeligo 11 Donie Fitzgerald Kilrossanty 12 James Power Rathgormack 13 Stephen Curry Rathgormack 14 Tom O'Connell Brickey Rangers 15 Sean Whelan Barrett Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 16 Aaron Beresford Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 17 Alan Dunwoody Kilrossanty 18 Billy Hynes Shamrocks 19 Conor Ó Cuirrín An Rinn 20 Michael O'Brien Stradbally 21 Tommy Martin Gaultier 22 Niall McSweeney Gaultier 23 Jason Sheehan Sliabhgcua/St Marys 24 Joe Booth Colligan 25 Mark Cummins Brickey Rangers 26 Tholm Guiry Nire

