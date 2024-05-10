Play Button
Waterford squad announced for Tailteann Cup clash against Leitrim

Odhrán Johnson
Paul Sharkey has named his starting 15 and bench to face Leitrim in the opening game of the Tailteann Cup on Saturday, 11 May.

The match will get underway at 6 pm at the Seán O'Heslin, Ballinamore.

The starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Paudie Hunt Rathgormack
2 Ross Browne Colligan
3 Caoimhin Walsh Kilrossanty
4 Liam Fennell Stradbally
5 Robbie McGrath Ballinameela
6 Billy O'Keeffe Gaultier
7 Dermot Ryan Nire
8 Michael Curry Rathgormack
9 (C) Jason Curry Rathgormack
10 James Walsh Modeligo
11 Donie Fitzgerald Kilrossanty
12 James Power Rathgormack
13 Stephen Curry Rathgormack
14 Tom O'Connell Brickey Rangers
15 Sean Whelan Barrett Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
16
 Aaron Beresford Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
17 Alan Dunwoody Kilrossanty
18 Billy Hynes Shamrocks
19 Conor Ó Cuirrín An Rinn
20 Michael O'Brien Stradbally
21 Tommy Martin Gaultier
22 Niall McSweeney Gaultier
23 Jason Sheehan Sliabhgcua/St Marys
24 Joe Booth Colligan
25 Mark Cummins Brickey Rangers
26 Tholm Guiry Nire

