Willie Mullins first Irish-based UK Jumps Trainers Championship winner in 50 years.

Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Paraic Fearon
Kilkenny's own Willie Mullins has become the first Irish-based trainer to win the UK Jumps Trainers Championship in 50 years.

He is the first trainer to win this accolade since Vincent O'Brien in 1954.

For a long time, this competition has been a two-horse race. Every year since the 2004/05 season it has been won by one of two trainers; Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson.

Mullins sealed the title after El Fabiolo finished second in the Celebration Chase at Sandown.

The race in question was won convincingly by a horse named Jonbon, but the second-place finish was enough to secure the win for Willie.

The two horses were supposed to meet before this,  in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot back in January but this was called off because of weather.

By Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

