Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí appeal for missing Carlow teenager

Gardaí appeal for missing Carlow teenager
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Moagad Riad Sabaihi, aged 17, was last seen in Carlow town at around 8:40 am on Tuesday, May 7th.

Moagad is approximately 5 feet in height with a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It's not known what Moagas was wearing when he went missing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Moagad's whereabouts is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Christine Quinn’s husband charged with assault and child abuse

 By Beat News
News 2

Toddler who died in road accident named locally as 18-month-old Hunter Molloy

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man (20s) dies and two people injured in two-vehicle collision

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement