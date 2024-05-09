Gardaí appeal for missing Carlow teenager

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Moagad Riad Sabaihi, aged 17, was last seen in Carlow town at around 8:40 am on Tuesday, May 7th.

Moagad is approximately 5 feet in height with a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It's not known what Moagas was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Moagad's whereabouts is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.