The Prodigy revealed as All Together Now headliners

The Prodigy will headline the fifth All Together Now festival at Curraghmore Estate in Waterford this summer.

They'll join Natasha Bedingfield, The National, Jorja Smith, Roisin Murphy, Future Islands, Barry Can’t Swim, James Vincent McMorrow and over 100 more performing at this year's festival.

The announcements are coming thick and fast, and tomorrow (Tuesday, May 21st) an additional 50+ artists performing across 18 stages at this year's festival will be announced.

It's the first time in six years The Prodigy return to headline a festival in Ireland. They will close the Bank Holiday Sunday at All Together Now.

Following their incendiary and emotionally charged sellout tour of the UK last July - the first since the untimely passing of Keith Flint in March 2019 - the band said they knew it was the right time to bring live performance back to outdoor stages.

Liam Howlett said, "We always said from the start, as long as the people wanna see us, we will be there for them, to play our tunes live with full power and much ruckus."

Joining Liam and Maxim on stage will be long-term live band members, guitarist Rob Holliday and drummer Leo Crabtree.

