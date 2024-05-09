Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí appeal for missing young mother and baby daughter

Gardaí appeal for missing young mother and baby daughter
Ellie May Fagan (18) and Aria Fagan (6 months), Dublin 12, Friday 3rd May 2024
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18 year old Ellie May Fagan and her six month old daughter Aria Fagan.

They were last seen in the Drimnagh area of Dublin 12 on Friday 3rd May 2024.

Ellie May is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes. Her daughter Aria has brown/hazel eyes.

It is not known at this time what they were wearing when they were last seen.

Advertisement

Gardaí along with Ellie May and Aria's family are concerned for their welfare.

It's believed they may both be in the Wicklow or Greater Dublin area.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Andy Serkis to direct new Lord Of The Rings film about Gollum

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Denise O'Sullivan linked with Manchester United move

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestine protests in Malmo

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement