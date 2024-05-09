Play Button
Man arrested in connection with assault and robbery incident in Killarney

Man arrested in connection with assault and robbery incident in Killarney
Photo: Collins
Beat News
Beat News
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery incident in Killarney, County Kerry in April.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday morning, and is currently being held in a Garda station in Kerry.

On April 22nd, a woman aged in her 80s was approached by a man and robbed of her handbag on Port Road, Killarney.

The woman required medical treatment following the incident, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

