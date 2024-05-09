Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Denise O'Sullivan linked with Manchester United move

Denise O'Sullivan linked with Manchester United move
2025 UEFA European Women's Championship Qualifier Group A3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 9/4/2024Republic of Ireland WNT vs EnglandIreland’s Denise O'SullivanMandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Republic of Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Reports in the UK have claimed United are interested in signing the 30-year-old.

O'Sullivan, who has won over 100 caps for Ireland, will be out of contract with North Carolina Courage when the US National Women’s Soccer League season ends in November.

However, the Daily Mail reports United will make a move for the Cork-born star in the summer.

Advertisement

O'Sullivan previously played for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women's Super League.

O'Sullivan is a Manchester United fan and recently shared a picture of herself in a United jersey in support of her international teammate Aoife Mannion.

Advertisement

United are currently fifth in the WSL and are aiming to bid for titles in the near future.

They face Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí appeal for missing young mother and baby daughter

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

Andy Serkis to direct new Lord Of The Rings film about Gollum

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestine protests in Malmo

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement