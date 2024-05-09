Denise O'Sullivan linked with Manchester United move

Republic of Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Reports in the UK have claimed United are interested in signing the 30-year-old.

O'Sullivan, who has won over 100 caps for Ireland, will be out of contract with North Carolina Courage when the US National Women’s Soccer League season ends in November.

However, the Daily Mail reports United will make a move for the Cork-born star in the summer.

O'Sullivan previously played for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women's Super League.

O'Sullivan is a Manchester United fan and recently shared a picture of herself in a United jersey in support of her international teammate Aoife Mannion.

United are currently fifth in the WSL and are aiming to bid for titles in the near future.

They face Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

By James Cox

